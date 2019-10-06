|
|
STECK, Don E. Don E. Steck entered his eternal home on September 29, 2019 joining his parents, Zora & Bud, and his first wife Mary Busch Steck. He leaves behind his wife, Kathleen O'Hearn Steck, children Don J. (Sara) Steck, Melissa (Jeff) Ward, grandchildren Bethany Ward, Darian, Hannah, Emma, Isla and Jameson Steck, sister June (Maria) Steck and brother Gary (Bonnie) Steck. Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a native of Brookville, OH, and a graduate of Brookville High School, Otterbein University and the University of Dayton. Don's life was defined most by a sense of duty. Besides serving as a Boy Scout leader, he served his country in the Army before returning home to work at NCR. His favorite pastimes included German dancing and singing in local choirs. His values of service to God, Country and community were passed onto his children, and his final act of service was donating his body to the Wright State Medical School. The family would like to thank the staff of and request memorial contributions be made to or St. John's Lutheran, Vandalia. A celebration of life service will take place in the summer of 2020. In the meantime, smile, hug your family and friends, live healthy and embrace this life we are blessed to have Don did and would want his family and friends to do the same.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019