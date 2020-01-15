Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Interment
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Don Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON, Don Age 93 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was a veteran of WWII having proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Don retired from General Motors with over 41 years of service. He was a member of Truth Church. Don was also a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #7741 in Clayton and enjoyed deer hunting. He is survived by his wife of 21 years: Linda (Hagains) Thompson, son: Donnie Thompson of Tipp City, daughter: Susan Schummer of Dayton, brothers: Jeff (Mary) Thompson of KY, Leroy Thompson of KY, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Emma (Price) Thompson, first wife: Kizzie (Tomey) Thompson and sisters: Anna Mae Brown and Dorothy Cannady. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens near Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to VA Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020
