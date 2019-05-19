TURNER, Don R. Age 73, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Don was born January 21, 1946 in Dayton to the late Paul & Emma (Welch) Turner. Don was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran having served during the Vietnam War as a rifle marksmanship and pistol sharpshooter instructor. He retired from UPS with 36 years of service. Don graduated from Kiser High School and then went on to earn his Associates degree. He was Past Worthy President of the F.O.E. in Huber Heights; a member of the F.O.E. in New Carlisle, the AMVETS Post 99 (Vandalia); American Legion Post 586 (Tipp City); Moose Lodge 2464 (Crystal Lakes); and 40 & 8. Don is survived by his loving wife of the past 20 years, Kim (Shaffer) Turner; two daughters, Amanda Hernandez (George) & Dawn Gaskins (Bob); brother, Maurice Turner (Ann); six grandchildren, Zachary & Dustyn Pearce, Madelyn & Gunnar Bowen and Alex & Cody Joynes; one great grandson, Kaizer Pearce; and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday (5/23) at the funeral home with Rev. Stephen J. Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Mound Hill Union Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Don to either the or the . To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary