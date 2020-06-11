WASHBURN, Don L. Age 85, formerly of Springfield, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in his residence. He was born on November 19, 1934 in Clark County, Ohio, son of the late Lester and Inez (Oliver) Washburn. In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Harriet B. Washburn in 2012; grandson, Aaron Lewis in 2016; and two sisters, Francine and Shirley. He is survived by his children, Sharon (Ronnie) Lewis, Vikki (Mike) Bibb, Brett (Anita) Washburn and Kelli (Cecil) Howard; grandchildren, Gina Lewis, Robyn Lewis, Jaime Bibb, Jordan Bibb, Sierra Waller, Arica Pendleton, Bryana Howard and Alyssa Washburn; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Nellie Gardner; special friend, Phyllis A. Berry; and girlfriend, Trudy Tillman. Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield, and attended St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights. He retired from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 36 years of dedicated service. He was a proud veteran in the United States Air Force where he served for 12 years. Don was a former member of Frontiers International (Springfield Chapter) and former president of St. Vincent de Paul committee at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, Springfield with a visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the start of the service. Inurnment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, 45420 in Don's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.