WELSH, Don G. Age 86 of Kettering passed away on August 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his grandmother who raised him, Marie Graham, and his brother Victor Welsh, Jr. Don is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Suzanne Musgrave Welsh; children: Jill Day, Todd Welsh (Melody), and Keith Welsh (Rachelle); grandchildren: Natalie, Sawyer and Mallory Day, Brett (Katie) and Corey Welsh, and Ian, Noah, and Camryn Welsh; as well as great-grandchildren Maxwell and Noelle Welsh. Don grew up in Miamisburg and graduated from Miamisburg High School. He was a proud US Army Veteran who served as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division during the Korean War. Don retired as a plumber from Delco Moraine and ran his own plumbing business afterwards. He was an avid fisherman and boater during his retirement years. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Don's name to or a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019