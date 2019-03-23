THROCKMORTON, Dona Yerigian Born August 2nd 1965, passed away March 13th 2019 at the age of 53. Dona is survived by her two sons (Grayson and Chayse Throckmorton), soulmate and father of the children (Gary Throckmorton) and good friend (Frank Molish). Born in Columbus Ohio, Dona went on to attend Wayne High School, graduating Class of 1984. She loved fishing on her pontoon at Indian Lake, lounging in the pool with her dog Missy, and belting to some of her favorite songs by her hall pass Keith Urban. Those who had the pleasure of meeting Dona, know that her smile and sense of humor would light up a room. She never missed an opportunity to learn, live and laugh, and spent every day of her life trying to get others to do the same. Dona is greatly missed, and her family and friends will never forget the profound impact she had on them. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary