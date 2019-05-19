|
ABBOTT, Donald N. "Bubba" Beloved husband of Becky Abbott for 37 years. Loving father of Paul (Kim) Stelmack, Jeffrey and Gregory Abbott. Cherished grandfather of Allison (Satya) Ghanta, Jeremy Abbott, Carley Stelmack, Maci Stelmack, Lindsay Abbott and Emma Stelmack. Dear brother of Donna Marque and the late Julius "Sonny" Abbott and Patricia Darnell. Donald passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Bubba was a life member of VFW Post #1069 and the Cooties. He was dedicated to the Masonic Lodge of Norwood, Scottish Rites of Cincinnati and the Shriners. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21,2019 from 5-7pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Dayton National Cemetery on Wednesday at 1:45pm. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #1069. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2019