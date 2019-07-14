AGRESTA, Donald Lawrence 63, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1955, in Steubenville, Ohio, the son of the late Donald Marino and Elizabeth Blanch (Hartley) Agresta. Don served our country in the United States Army and after coming home earned his master's degree from The Ohio State University. It was at Ohio State that Don met the love of his life. Don retired from WPAFB after 32 years of service where he worked for the Sensor Directorate of Air Force Research Lab. He loved spending time with his four grandchildren, his three dogs and hanging out with his friends at his favorite "spot" The Pub. Don loved competing in fantasy sports with his son and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolynn (Heinmiller) Agresta, two children: Louis (Heather) Agresta and Amy Agresta Fulton; four grandchildren: Anthony, Olivia, Elaina and Emily; siblings: Fred Agresta, Julia (Jim) Throm and Diane Spiezio; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Rita Agresta. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 19th, from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Christian Church, 1504 Villa Rd., Springfield, with Pastor Carl Ruby. Burial will follow with military honors at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to SouthBrook Christian Church (memo-Cancer Hope), 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342 or www.southbrook.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on July 14, 2019