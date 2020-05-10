|
ALBERT Jr., Donald Age 71 of Germantown passed away May 5, 2020 at of kidney failure. He was born in Middletown, OH to the late Donald L. Albert, Sr. and Adria (Peffly) Albert and graduated from the Ohio State University. Donald loved fishing and woodworking. Donald is survived by his wife of 49 years, Leila (Fugate) Albert, his daughter Laura Albert, granddaughter Jessica Gibbs, his sister Barbara Hamilton, and his Aunt Wanda DeGroat, along with numerous extended family and friends that will miss him dearly. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services will not be held but a possible gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in memory of Don. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020