ALLEN, Donald L. Age 87 of Moraine passed away Sunday evening April 19, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea. He retired from Hostess Bakery. Don is survived by his beloved wife Shirley of 63 years, 3 children; Michael O. (Mary) Allen, Laura A. (Robert) McElhaney, James S. Allen, brother Robert Allen, 6 grandchildren; Christopher, Bradley, Lindsey, Jenna, Dillon, John, 5 great-grandchildren; Jullian, Isaac, Logan, Delvern, and Karter. Graveside funeral services will be Friday April 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked to Crossroads Hospice Dayton, OH, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020