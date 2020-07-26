GALYON, Donald and Ronald Donald Lee and Ronald Lee Galyon, both age 68, of Beavercreek, OH, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. They were born October 28, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to Wesley and Eileen (Wolff) Galyon. Donnie and Ronnie loved life to the fullest and touched many lives throughout their life. They started their carnival career in the 50's in Canada and then traveled the United States touring State and County Fairs. In the 70's and 80's they traveled to Mexico and South America as circus headliners, and retired in 1991, from the road to reside in the Dayton area. Their lifelong goal was to outlive Eng and Chang Bunker as the oldest living conjoined twins, accomplishing that at the age of 64. The community, contractors and volunteers in 2010, came together to add an addition to Jim and Mary's house to allow the twins to live out their lives in comfort. The family would again like to express their sincere thanks for all those that helped to complete this project for Donnie and Ronnie. A special thanks to Barb Feldman for her tenacity in getting this project off the ground. They were lifelong Dallas Cowboy fans and love the Cincinnati Reds. Donnie and Ronnie passionately collected Hot Wheel and Matchbox cars, loved to camp and fish. They enjoyed going to the batting cages, arcades and the county fairs. After retirement they got to experience the world in a whole different way, traveling the countryside by motor home and visiting America. Both guys loved to eat, and Ronnie's first love was definitely food and Big Time Wrestling. Donnie loved Connect the Dot books and watching Dancing with the Stars. Donnie and Ronnie loved their family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Donnie and Ronnie are survived by three brothers, Jim (Mary) Galyon, Chuck (Pat) Galyon and Kenneth (Tammy) Galyon; three sisters, Theresa (Steve) Brown, Marty (Tom) Creel and Katie (Terry) Galyon-Johnson; a half sister, Cindy (Chuck) Elkins; and numerous, nieces, nephews, family and friends. They are preceded in death by their parents; and a brother, Joe Galyon. A special thanks to Dr. Warren Ljungren and Dr. Glen Kwiat for their care and friendship to both Donnie and Ronnie over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation in their name be made to either the Christian Youth Corps., 10001 Route 16, Delevan, NY 14042 or Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel. Burial to follow the funeral services at David's Cemetery, Dayton, OH. To leave a memory of Donnie or Ronnie or a special message for the family, please click on the Share Memories tab above.