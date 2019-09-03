Home

AUGUSTEN, Donald W. Age 85 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Don worked in sales with over 50 years of service at Unisource Worldwide and Roby Services. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the American Legion Post #707 and V.F.W Post 5434. Don was a former body builder coming in 2nd place in the Mr. Ohio competition and enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching his grandchildren play sports. He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Peggy (Staggs) Augusten, children: Lynn (Myron) Trotch of Pickerington, Pam (Mark) Miller of Centerville, Steven (Trisha Spahr) Augusten of Tipp City, Mark Augusten of Beavercreek, grandchildren: Madison, Max, Jack, Luke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Nellie (Heiligenberg) Augusten and sister: Marie Reling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd, Englewood) with Fr. Tim Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019
