AYERS, Donald Elmore Age 92, died Aug 8 in Rochester NY. A native of Hamilton Ohio, Don was a loving father of 3 children, Greg, Mary (Ayers) Howard and Scott (deceased), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Don was a devoted husband predeceased by his first wife Joan Wirtz Ayers (18 years) and second wife, Dolores Skjoldager Ayers (46 years). He was a WWII Veteran of the Merchant Marines 1944-46. Don had a beautiful tenor voice and loved singing. He was also a very good amateur painter. He worked for Fiehrer Motors for many years and retired from Nationwide Insurance in 1987 when he and Dolores moved to Brandenton FL and lived for the next 12 years. He loved golf and was a member of Lindenwald Kiwanis for 45 years. A graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Thurs Aug 29 at 1pm at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019