Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Burial
Following Services
Crown Hill Memorial Park
Donald BAILEY


1923 - 2019
Donald BAILEY Obituary
BAILEY, Donald H. "Boots" Age 96 passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, in Batesville, Indiana. He was born in Port Union, Ohio on August 2, 1923, the son of Joseph and Etta (Reece) Bailey. Together with his wife he started the Mister Softee business in the Hamilton/Fairfield area. Mr. Bailey drove a school bus for Fairfield City Schools for 21 years and later was employed by Toys R Us. Along with his wife and friends, Donald traveled to 48 of the states. He enjoyed story telling and singing. Survivors include four children, Donna Bailey, Mary Jo (John) Marsh, Glenn (LaVeda) Bailey, and Dale Bailey; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Peggy Armold; brother-in-law, Paul (Elaine) Fangman. Besides his wife of 71 years, Mary Jane (Fangman) Bailey, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dolly Osner and Midge Bailey; a grandson, William Marsh. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Thursday in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com On Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 9:29 AM swgobits swgobits (CMG-Dayton) wrote:
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2019
