Donald BARNES
BARNES, Donald "Don" E. Donald "Don" E. Barnes, 88, of Troy, passed away at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Storypoint of Troy. He was born March 5, 1932, in Dayton, to the late Earl Raymond and Charlotte (Cassell) Barnes. He married Carol Barnes on September 2, 1956, and she preceded him in death, and then married Anna G. Brooks-Barnes on August 3, 1991, and she also precedes him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Kim Anderson of Vandalia; son, Kevin (Monica) Barnes of Austin, Texas; two step-daughters, Karen (Steve) Magoteaux of Piqua and Lisa (Jeff) Weeks of Pleasant Hill; nine grandchildren, Alicia (Nicholas) Mink, Alex Anderson, Colin and Matthew Barnes, Ken (Amy) Magoteaux, Bryan (Katie) Magoteaux, Kyle (Sarah Jane) Magoteaux, Whitney (Kyle) Selover, and Willie Monbeck; 11 great-grandchildren, also many other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gregory Anderson, and his half brother. Mr. Barnes graduated from West Milton High School in 1950. He was a longtime member of Salem Church of the Brethren in Phillipsburg, and was in the Brethren Volunteer Service from 1950 to 1951. Don served with the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 and was proud to take the Honor Flight from Dayton to Washington D.C. He graduated from the University of Dayton in 1960. He was a department manager for Sears from 1960 to 1963 and went to work for the Dayton Power and Light Company in 1963, as a Commercial Electric Representative and retired from there. He notably worked on the lighting for the Carillon Tower. He was considered a "Holiday Rambler" and had caravanned across the continental United States, he loved to drive a truck for work, or rental cars for a time or his RV across the country. Don enjoyed working for Disney World in his retirement down in Florida. He enjoyed camping in his travels, being in a euchre club with friends for many years, and was an avid University of Dayton basketball fan. Don will surely be missed by his family and friends. A service to honor his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Phillipsburg. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. Suite 320, Kettering OH 45429. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
