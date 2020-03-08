|
BILLING, Donald C. Age 96, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Bethany Village. He was born July 27, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Harry and Katherine Matilda "Tillie" (nee' Mann) Billing. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jeanette (Howard) Reeve and son-in-law, Michael Corsaw. Don is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Evelyn (Lowdenslager) Billing; beloved daughter, Diane Corsaw and Cynthia B. (Terry) Robinson; grandchildren: Christine (Bill) VanDuys, Jennifer Corsaw, Kimberly Corsaw, Emily Corsaw, Amy (David) Guzman, Thomas Robinson and Nathan (Ellen) Robinson; great-grandchildren, Jacob (Sarah) Corsaw, Amanda and Nathan VanDuys, Max and Gabriela Guzman, Ethan Heinrick, Savannah Robinson, Emily and Abby Martin; his niece Phyllis Shadley, grand-nephews, Michael and Phillip Shadley and grand-niece, Suzanne Shadley Bingham. Don is also survived by many friends at Bethany Village. Don graduated from Stivers High School where he played the saxophone in the band. He was a Sea Scout and continued in Boy Scouts for many years. In later years, he enjoyed playing in the Shriner's band, University of Dayton Jazz band and a music group who played for the residents at Bethany Lutheran Village. Don started working for the National Cash Register Company after his high school graduation, where he met Evelyn. He continued at NCR for 38 years. After taking an early retirement, he worked for a consulting firm for 10 years. He then retired to a small farm in Waynesville where he raised horses and worked on a classic Reo Speedwagon. He also had a passion for vegetable gardening on the farm. Don and his wife Evelyn enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, camping, hiking and traveling. He was famous in the family for Sunday drives and his "I'll just take this short cut." He enjoyed entertaining his grandchildren with rides on his Ford tractor, and he was always quick with a smile and a joke. He loved to learn about his German ancestry. A member of Hope Lutheran Church since his birth, he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, held various offices and occasionally played the saxophone. A celebration reception will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial service at Bethany Village. In lieu for flowers, donations may be made to the Bethany Village Benevolent Fund or the Bethany Village Gratuity Fund, 6451 Far Hills Ave, Dayton OH 45459. Newcomer Kettering Chapel entrusted to his arrangements. Visit his guestbook at newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020