BROWN, Donald Lee "Don" 71, of Springboro, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at . He was born August 25, 1947 in South Shore, Kentucky, the son of the late Howard Booter and Geneva (Meenach) Brown. Don retired from Pepsi Cola after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Jefferson Lodge #90 F. & A.M. in Middletown where he was 32nd degree Mason. Don also belonged to the Operating Engineers Local 18, the Teamsters Local 92 and the VFW Post 3438. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sharon (Lewis) Brown; children, Eric Scott (Veronica) Brown; grandchildren, Madison and Mason Brown; brothers, Larry (Linda) Brown and Ken Brown; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Byrd and Brenda (Fred) Conrads; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg with Pastor James Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607. Personal condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary