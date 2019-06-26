Home

More Obituaries for Donald BRYANT
Donald BRYANT

BRYANT, Donald Tyler Born February 15, 1993 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Donald Ray and Malissa Henderson Bryant. He passed away June 21, 2019, age 26. He is survived by his parents, Donald Ray and Malissa Henderson Bryant, two sisters: Melissa Major and Elizabeth Tayler Bryant, two nephews: Joshua Williams and Louis Major, a host of other relatives and friends. The visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11 until the time of service at 12pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made directly to the family to secure expenses. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019
