BUNN, Donald William 41, of Angier, North Carolina, formerly of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly as the result of heart failure while camping in Bluefield, West Virginia on Sunday morning, March 3, 2019. He was born in Springfield on February 8, 1978, the son of Donald H. Bunn and Barbara J. (Willis) Spencer. He was a 1996 graduate of Greenon High School. He loved baseball, playing in the Little League World Series and later played softball for the U.S. Army. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving three tours in Iraq, retiring in 2014. In his retirement, Donald was active with veterans and their recovery, working with them at All American Farms, Angier, NC, The Fallen Outdoors and the . He is survived by his father of Springfield; daughter, Peyton of San Francisco, CA; sister, Kellie R. Shaffer of Springfield and her daughter, Emalyn; brothers, Kris (Mia) Klosterman of Springfield and their children, MacKenzie and Dane, Ryan Klosterman of Texas, and Brad (Vickey) Spencer of Springfield and their children, Kendall, Brayden and Kelsey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Barbara J. and John W. Spencer Jr. in 2018. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14th in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A service in celebration of Donald's life and military honors will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Hudson presiding. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary