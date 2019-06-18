CARROLL Ph.D., Donald W. Age 75, of Xenia, passed away June 14, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born January 2, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Luella M. (Ford) and Marvin B. Carroll. Don grew up in Blissfield, Michigan, where he graduated High School in 1962. He attended the University of Michigan, School of Music, earning both his Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degree. He went on to Kent State University attaining his Ph.D. in Music Education. He devoted his career to music education, both as a Band Director at various middle and high schools, and then as a member of the Music Faculty at Concord College and Central State University. He retired from the Ohio Department of Education, where he worked in a mentorship program for new teachers. He was an active member of the Faith Community Church, singing in their Chancel Choir and member of the United Methodist Men's group, as well as a lifetime member of the University of Michigan Alumni Association. He was a charter member of the Xenia Lions Club and member of the Greene County Adult Band. Don was also an avid sports enthusiast, especially fond of the University of Michigan teams and the Detroit Tigers. Don had also been a member of the F&AM Lodge #184. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Kay Hand; and brothers: Larry and Robert Carroll. Don is survived by his wife, Kristine J. (Smith) whom he married August 22, 2009; daughter: Leah (Brian) Madara of McCordsville, Indiana; grandsons: Nathan and Carter Madara; step daughters: Amanda (Tim) Robinett of Xenia and Vanessa Johnson of Port William, OH; an aunt: Hilda Knoblauch; nephews: Daniel (Jen) Carroll of MI and Dennis (Jen) Hand of NJ; great-niece and nephew: Allison Carroll and Maddox Hand; sister-in-law: Pat Carroll of MI and brother-in-law Jim Hand of FL; as well as many cousins and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Interment to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 10 AM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary