CARTER, Donald Franklin Age 92, of Troy died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born June 17, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Clayton and Emma Ruth Carter. He was married to the late Doris Carter for 64 years. Donald is survived by his children: Danis (Karen) Carter; Denise Carter Olden; and Daron (Marilyn) Carter, all of Troy; grandchildren: Derk (Amanda) Clemons; Jerica Clemons; Denise (Brian) Snyder; Jasmine Clemons; Diamond Clemons; Amanda Carter; Todd (Elizabeth) Carter; Timothy (Kinzie) Carter; and Thomas Carter; and great grandchildren: Alexa Drake; Weston Snyder; Amaya Clemons; Kaiser Clemons; Zendaya Clemons; Maebree Carter; Wrenn Carter; and Oxley Carter. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a daughter: Deborah Anne Carter. He graduated from Dayton Roosevelt High School where he would escort his future wife, Doris, to school. He served in the 8th Army during WWII. He attended the University of Cincinnati and University of Dayton to develop his mechanical design skills. Donald worked in the engineering departments at DELCO, Aeroproducts, NCR, and Hobart Brothers as a mechanical designer. At NCR, he helped develop the first barcode reader. He enjoyed maintaining his home and performing cabinet construction. He remodeled his entire home. As a child, the rail yards were his interest and playground. He was enthused with the Apollo space program and woodworking. Donald enjoyed times with the grandchildren trips to Myrtle Beach and cross country trips in the motor home with his wife. He was a resident of Troy for 65 years. Donald was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Troy. Memorial services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at true Life Community Church with Pastor Chris Daum officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.