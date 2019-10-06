Home

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Burial
Following Services
Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
DONALD CASH


1956 - 2019
DONALD CASH Obituary
CASH, Donald R. Age 63, of Connersville, Indiana, formerly of West Alexandria unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born September 18, 1956 in Dayton to the late William G. and Ina D. (Poffenberger) Cash. Don is survived by his wife, Debra; daughter, Mendy (Clyde) Miller; grandchildren, Isaiah and Brian Cash and Jasmine and Kayla Miller; sister, Sarah A. (Dennis) Drury; and many more family and friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, especially the trip to the Dakota's to see Mt. Rushmore. Don loved spending time with family and grandkids. "The world has lost a great man tonight and I am proud to call you Dad. RIP Donald Cash you will be greatly missed. I love and miss you." The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9 from 5PM to 7PM at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. The funeral service will begin at 11AM on Thursday, October 10 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
