CHAMBERS, Donald F. Age 82, Hamilton, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on July 27, 1936, the son of Forrest and Mabel (Davis) Chambers. He was a graduate of Ohio University with a BS degree in Commerce and had been employed as Manager of Financial Services for The Mosler Safe Company for 39 years, retiring in 1997. Don had been a board member and treasurer of the Whispering Springs Homeowners Association, Mason. Don married Margaret McFarland in Liberty, Indiana on October 4, 1957. He was a member of The Presbyterian Church, The National Association of Accountants, Beta Alpha Psi and Delta Sigma Pi Honorary Fraternities and the Mosler Management Club. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Steven (Eleanor) Chambers, Warren, Ohio and Mary (Edward) May, Raleigh, North Carolina and two grandchildren, Kathryn and David Chambers. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, Ohio. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or Community First Solutions, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011.