CHAMBERS, Donald F. Age 83 of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Trinity Retirement Community of Beavercreek. He was born February 29, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Milton and Bertha Chambers. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years Madeliene; son, Brett Chambers; brothers, Harold Chambers and Lawrence Chambers. Donald is survived by his daughters, Gala (Greg) Thompson of Beavercreek and Joell (Mark) Bough of Centerville; granddaughters, Shauna (Jason) Conley, Tara (Shawn) Creech, Kayla and Lindsey Bough; great grandchildren, Breanah, Jason, and Keegan Conley, Maddix and Dalton Creech; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a retired GM employee. Donald was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who passed down his love of country music to his family. The family would like to thank the caring staff and residence at Trinity Retirement Community in Beavercreek of which he resided the past 6 years. Upon request of the family a private service will be held. Donations may be made in Donald's memory to the . Newcomer Funeral Home Beaver chapel serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019