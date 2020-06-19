DONALD CHAPPEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPPEL, Donald E. 91, of Springboro, OH, passed away Tuesday night, June 16, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Born January 27, 1929, in Kitchel, IN, he was a son of the late Albert and Mary (Hewitt) Chappel. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Don served from 1951-1953, with the 556th, Transportation Heavy Truck Company. He worked as a local route, semi truck driver for 32 years. He and his wife Wanda loved square dancing and, along with being a member of 5 local square dancing clubs, they also traveled to state square dancing conventions. He participated in league bowling in earlier years and enjoyed camping trips with his family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death on July 1, 1994, by beloved wife of 39 1/2 years, Wanda Lou (Agnor) Chappel; and wife of nearly 20 years Juanita Chappel on June 8, 2020; brothers Ed, Bob and Bill Chappel; and sisters Lucille Wallace and Mary Jane Chappel. Survived by children Connie Gray and husband Mike, of Middletown, Karen Bradley and husband Randy, of West Alexandria, Carol Chappel of Trenton, and Jeff Chappel of Middletown; grandchildren Mike Brooks and wife Cassie, Sara Gorden and husband Kris, Curtis Chappel, Brooke Chappel and Jennifer Wright; 12 great grandchildren; along with 4 step children and their families. Friends may call on the family from 1:002:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria, OH. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Chris Jones presiding. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved