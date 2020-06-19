DONALD CHAPPEL

CHAPPEL, Donald E. 91, of Springboro, OH, passed away Tuesday night, June 16, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Born January 27, 1929, in Kitchel, IN, he was a son of the late Albert and Mary (Hewitt) Chappel. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Don served from 1951-1953, with the 556th, Transportation Heavy Truck Company. He worked as a local route, semi truck driver for 32 years. He and his wife Wanda loved square dancing and, along with being a member of 5 local square dancing clubs, they also traveled to state square dancing conventions. He participated in league bowling in earlier years and enjoyed camping trips with his family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death on July 1, 1994, by beloved wife of 39 1/2 years, Wanda Lou (Agnor) Chappel; and wife of nearly 20 years Juanita Chappel on June 8, 2020; brothers Ed, Bob and Bill Chappel; and sisters Lucille Wallace and Mary Jane Chappel. Survived by children Connie Gray and husband Mike, of Middletown, Karen Bradley and husband Randy, of West Alexandria, Carol Chappel of Trenton, and Jeff Chappel of Middletown; grandchildren Mike Brooks and wife Cassie, Sara Gorden and husband Kris, Curtis Chappel, Brooke Chappel and Jennifer Wright; 12 great grandchildren; along with 4 step children and their families. Friends may call on the family from 1:002:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria, OH. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Chris Jones presiding. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 19, 2020.