|
|
COLUSSI, Donald R. Age 81 of Cincinnati, Ohio, retired in Lakeland, Florida, passed away on August 6, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 15, 1937, the son of Umberto and Dora (Casagrande) Colussi. He graduated from Purcell High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Xavier University. He was an English teacher for 37 years, retiring from Colerain High School in 1997. He also coached baseball and football for Colerain, and was an avid golfer. Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolores "Dee" (nee Osterholt) Colussi; his children, David (Marian) Colussi, Dan (Leslie) Colussi, Dea (Robert) Brueneman, and Dawn (Doug) Hammerle; grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob and Allison Hammerle, Drew and Emma Brueneman, and Luke and Nick Colussi; sisters, Jackie Young and Toni Keller; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Albert and Larry Colussi. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road Ross, Ohio on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 9, 2019