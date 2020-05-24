|
CORNETTE, Donald Gerald "Conrail" Age 66, of Riverside, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born October 12, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Jack and Mary Cornette. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Cliff Cornette. Don is survived by his wife, Deborah; children, Zachary, Wade, Jennifer; grandchildren, Brighton, London, Victoria, Audrey, Olivia, Lacey; sister, Bev Kondas; best friends, Steve and Jackie Pennington; beloved dogs, Lucy and Dewie; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Don is veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Local 290 as an Ironworker. He was also a member of American Legion 619, where he was a part of the Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020