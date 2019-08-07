Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cotterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Cotterman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Cotterman Obituary
COTTERMAN, Donald E. Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Donald was a Driver for Main Auto Parts retiring after 40 years of service and was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty L.; grandson, Wayne Martin; granddaughter, Jennifer Cotterman; 2 brothers & 4 sisters. Donald is survived by his daughters & son-in-law, Cyndi & Tom Martin, Michele Harrison; son & daughter-in-law, Stephen & Carol Cotterman; sister, Phyllis Reed; grandchildren, Scott Martin, Kristina McAllister & Lisa Harrison; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Barry Baughman officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley in Donald's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now