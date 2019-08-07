|
COTTERMAN, Donald E. Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Donald was a Driver for Main Auto Parts retiring after 40 years of service and was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty L.; grandson, Wayne Martin; granddaughter, Jennifer Cotterman; 2 brothers & 4 sisters. Donald is survived by his daughters & son-in-law, Cyndi & Tom Martin, Michele Harrison; son & daughter-in-law, Stephen & Carol Cotterman; sister, Phyllis Reed; grandchildren, Scott Martin, Kristina McAllister & Lisa Harrison; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Barry Baughman officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley in Donald's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019