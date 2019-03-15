Home

DAY, Donald Lee "Don" Age 77 of Huber Heights, passed away March 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 19, 1941 in Newport, KY to the late Lee and Leona (Brauntz) Day. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Connie Day; children, Robert and his wife, Deborah Day, Jennifer and her husband, Michael Pelsor, Donald Jr. and his wife, Donna Day, Barbara Day, Michael and his wife, Jennifer Day; grandchildren, Jake, Maggie, Annie, Taylor, Cameron, Olivia and Raylee; great-grandchildren, Kalli, Caleb, Paxton and Grant. Don worked for Phillips Industries as Audit Manager for 26 years. He later owned and operated Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service in Huber Heights for 25 years. Don had a life long love for music and photography. He was known to play and teach numerous musical instruments. Don played professionally in several different bands in Kentucky. He had a deep devotion to his faith and family. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory of Don or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
