|
|
DEAVERS, Donald Michael Age 64 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Dayton V.A. Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1955 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Donald Lorne and Martha Jean (Storey) Deavers. He is proceeded in death by his brother, David Lee; his Mother; stepmother, Rosetta Gay Carter Deavers; and 1 step-brother, Thomas Sagle. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; ex-wife Joan Hall Deavers; 2 daughters, Vendela Robyn and Kellye Dawn; 1 sister, Deborah A. (Brad) Mills; 1 step-brother, Charles (Allyssia) Sagle; 1 grandson, Luis Valenzuella III; 1 niece, Angela Nicole (Daniel) Quigg; 1 nephew, James Derrick (Ashley) Mills; and 2 grand nieces, Katarina Eileen Quigg & Gracie Isabella Quigg. Donald is veteran of the United States Air Force retired from Swift Transportation after many years of service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church (310 Allen Street, Dayton, OH 45410). Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019