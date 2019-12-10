Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald DEAVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald DEAVERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald DEAVERS Obituary
DEAVERS, Donald Michael Age 64 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Dayton V.A. Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1955 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Donald Lorne and Martha Jean (Storey) Deavers. He is proceeded in death by his brother, David Lee; his Mother; stepmother, Rosetta Gay Carter Deavers; and 1 step-brother, Thomas Sagle. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; ex-wife Joan Hall Deavers; 2 daughters, Vendela Robyn and Kellye Dawn; 1 sister, Deborah A. (Brad) Mills; 1 step-brother, Charles (Allyssia) Sagle; 1 grandson, Luis Valenzuella III; 1 niece, Angela Nicole (Daniel) Quigg; 1 nephew, James Derrick (Ashley) Mills; and 2 grand nieces, Katarina Eileen Quigg & Gracie Isabella Quigg. Donald is veteran of the United States Air Force retired from Swift Transportation after many years of service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church (310 Allen Street, Dayton, OH 45410). Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -