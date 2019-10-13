Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald DENNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald DENNIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald DENNIS Obituary
DENNIS, Donald E. "Donnie" Formerly of Trenton, OH passed away in Grants Pass, OR on September 25. 2019 after a long battle with diabetes. Don was a graduate of the Class of 1959 Trenton HS, he was active in his community, a member of the Elks and the Southern Oregon Corvette Club. He is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Stephen and Derric Dennis granddaughter Madison, step-children Julie, Jennifer and David, step grandchildren, sisters Loretta (Bob) Lenos, Judy (Ed) Powers, brothers Ralph and David (Donna) Dennis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Zelma Dennis.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.