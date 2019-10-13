|
DENNIS, Donald E. "Donnie" Formerly of Trenton, OH passed away in Grants Pass, OR on September 25. 2019 after a long battle with diabetes. Don was a graduate of the Class of 1959 Trenton HS, he was active in his community, a member of the Elks and the Southern Oregon Corvette Club. He is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Stephen and Derric Dennis granddaughter Madison, step-children Julie, Jennifer and David, step grandchildren, sisters Loretta (Bob) Lenos, Judy (Ed) Powers, brothers Ralph and David (Donna) Dennis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Zelma Dennis.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019