|
|
DOLBEER, Donald Keith Born September 14, 1940, son of Phyllis and R. Keith Dolbeer died at 4:45pm on April 19, 2019. Don's brother, Bruce, and son, Todd, preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by wife Cynthia Abbe Dolbeer, sons Brett (Anne) and Chad (Wendi), and daughter-in-law Kim. Grandchildren Abigail, Sophia, Chase, Ella and Ellen made him proud! His sister Marcia Kringle and sister-in-law Linda Marshall Dolbeer also survive, along with many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Wittenberg in 1962, Don served as a Lieutenant in the US Air Force. He went on to work in finance and public relations at SPECO, William F. Bailey, and Modern Technologies for over 30 years. Don and Cynthia traveled to seven continents and most of the US, spending winters in Destin, Florida the last 15 years. Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 27 at 1:00pm.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 24, 2019