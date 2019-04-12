DROZD, Donald J. Age 69, of Oakwood, OH passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 as a result of a bicycle accident. Don was born on August 6, 1949, in Chicago, IL, to Casimir and Frances Drozd. One of his favorite sayings was "Enjoy Life!" and that is exactly what he did. After graduating from high school he attended college at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, on a track scholarship, before earning his B.E in 1971. He continued his running career into his mid-fifties with great gusto and participated in many master's races. Don served his country in the United States Army and continued his career with the government as an investigator/supervisor for the Office of Personnel Management in the federal government. Due to his unending curiosity and fondness for meeting new people he would say that he had the "best" job and especially enjoyed his overseas assignments. He traveled the world in retirement, never tiring of new places, faces, and learning about history. Don was an avid woodworker and a member of the Western Ohio Woodworkers Club. He was a happy man when he was in his workshop, even helping put his children through college with sales of his many wood products. Later in life bicycling became his new passion and he spent countless hours on his bike challenging himself to and keeping up with riders half his age. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow bicyclists and in his last days climbed to the top of Mt. Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi. Don is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 47 years, Nancy J. (nee Helmken) Drozd; children, Jennifer (Jeremy) Davit, Brian (Jessica) Drozd, Greg (Jaice) Drozd; grandson, Marco Davit; brother, Jerry (Claire) Drozd, and twin brother, Ron (Penny) Drozd; sisters-in-law, Joan Sanzenbacher and Jean Helmken as well as many nephews and nieces. They will always remember him for his kind spirit, generosity and optimism, best summed up by one of his favorite replies when asked how things were going. "Everything's great in Dayton!" A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 15 at 11am at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, with a visitation to follow till 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wright Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave, Oakwood, OH 45419 or The Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary