DUNN, Donald Leroy 80, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Monday morning, February 18, 2019, at Arlington Pointe Nursing Home after a long illness. Don was born and raised in Middletown. He joined the Air Force and lived in several states including Alaska, before returning to Middletown. In 2000 he retired from AK Steel after a 27 year career in Coal Mill Maintenance. He was a long-time member of Middletown Church of Christ. Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda (Hall) Dunn; four children, Terri Dunn, Jeff (Mandy) Dunn, Daryl (Dot) Dunn and Christine (Joe) Khym; six grandchildren, Debbie Frakes, Destiny Dunn, Ray Dunn, Andy Dunn, Julie Khym, and JJ Khym; brother-in-law, Billy Hall; sister-in-law, Karen Dunn; sister, Maneva Edelman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Inez (Adams) Dunn; father, Floyd Dunn; stepmother, Osie (Holbrooks) Dunn; brothers, Paul Dunn and Gene Dunn; sisters, Wanda Engel and Delores Swartz; and grandsons, Robbie Dunn and Justin Khym. Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor David Stidham officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Middletown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 144, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary