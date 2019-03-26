DURST, Donald Lee Of Lebanon Ohio, (Otterbein Senior Living Community) passed away March 23, 2019. He was born October 17, 1930 in Lima Ohio to Lela and Grover Mason, but subsequently adopted by Roy O. and Ada Mae Durst in Dayton Ohio due to his mother's death at childbirth. Don received his BA and MA in Music Education both from Ball State University. During this time he also served in the Indiana National Guard (38th Infantry Division Band). Don joined the John Durst Masonic Lodge in Dayton Ohio and was an active member for many years. He was a retired high school music and band director in Dayton Public Schools for over 30 years. Don's death follows his wife of 62 years, Barbara Durst (Troxler). They were married December 28, 1952 in Yorktown Indiana. Don is survived by a son Greg Durst and wife Debbie of Indianapolis Indiana; a daughter Gretchen Jacobs and husband Michael of Dayton Ohio; grandchildren Allison and Ben Durst of Indianapolis Indiana; and Jana Wendell of Dayton Ohio. The family will receive friends, Thursday. March 28, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of the funeral service at 12 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd Dayton, OH 45429. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's (and Dementia) Association, https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary