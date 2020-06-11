Donald EICK
EICK, Donald E. "A-Boy" Age 62, of Jamestown, OH, formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in his home, after a very long and courageous battle with MS. He was born November 18, 1957, in Dayton, OH, to the late Elwin E. and Pearl Pauline Eick. He loved Nascar, even raced a few of his own cars, wrestling, fireworks and fishing. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four siblings, Ernie Eick, Marie Ison, Ruth McHenry and Bill Eick. He is survived by four siblings, Shirley Neff, Gail Hamilton, Henry Eick and twin brother Ronald "B-boy" Eick; two biological children, Adam Haggy and Tonita Anderson and their children and one great grandchild; two step children, Amanda Nelson-Cosper and Steven Baer Sr; five step grandchildren, MaKayla Cosper, Steven Baer Jr., Kylie Baer, Jackson Cosper and Quinton Baer, and several nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes will be interned in Silver Creek II Cemetery in Jamestown, OH. A graveside service will be held for the family at-a-later-date.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
