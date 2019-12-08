|
|
In memory of Donald F. Sauer Sr. Mar 1924 - Dec 1962 This Boy The doorbell rang. I was awake- Mom was not. I answered it softly, not wishing to wake her. Two officers, much bigger than me, filled our doorway. With serious faces, they asked for Mom. I had no idea. I woke her and told her to come downstairs with me. She did and as she listened she pushed me aside. They talked and then she cried. The Dad I hardly knew was gone forever. God bless you Dad Your son This boy
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019