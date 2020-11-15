FENTON, Donald G.



Age 73 a lifelong resident of Ohio, passed away Sunday,



November 8, 2020, at Dayton V.A. Medical Center. He most recently lived at 3885 US Rt 35 East Xenia, Ohio 45385; he



resided in the Community



Living Center of the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born 9/20/1947 to parents, Herbert A Fenton and Bessie (Hatcher) Fenton of Englewood, Ohio. He was baptized Methodist. He was one of seven siblings; five have predeceased him; Alan C. Fenton, Herbert L. Fenton, Loraine Hudnall, MaryLou Back, and Fred Fenton. His sister Carole Ann Lewis survives him. He was married to his wife, Linda Lee (Stauffer) Fenton (1998 - present). He is predeceased by an infant daughter, Susan C. Fenton. He is survived by a daughter, Tara Steen, granddaughter Torilee Groves, grandson-in-law Greg Groves, and great-grandchildren Lydia Moon, Natalee, Adalynn, Layton and



William Groves; and stepdaughter, Benita Davey. He graduated from Northmont High School (1967); he graduated from Southern State Community College AS in Social Work; he also attended the Police Academy in Manchester, Ohio, and the Global School of Investigation for Private Detectives. He served in the U.S. Army (1/1967 - 7/1969); he was stationed both in Germany and Vietnam. He had air defense artillery training in Ft Sill, Oklahoma. After the service he worked for 30 years in security, and 3 years as a policeman (Russellville, Winchester, and Manchester, Ohio). He retired in 2004. He is a lifetime member of the DAV, VFW, AMVets, VVA and the AIR Defense Artillery at Ft Sill, OK. He will be interred in the



National Cemetery at the Dayton VA Medical Center among his fellow soldiers.



