FITZWATER, Donald E. Age 81 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Widow's Home of Dayton. He was born October 23, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Ira and Norma L. (Elsner) Fitzwater. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Arthell "Joyce" Fitzwater; daughters, Annette Hixson, Kimberly Fitzwater and Tonya Fitzwater; a brother, Carl Manney and great grandson, Donavan Williamson. Donald is survived by his children; Cheryl (Tommy) Chin, Donald E. (Katherine) Fitzwater Jr., Tracy (Etheria) Jones, Tammy (John) Danneker, Brian Fitzwater and Crystal (Shawn) Mancini; 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and brothers, Kenneth (Linda) Fitzwater and Jerry Fitzwater as well as many extended family members and friends. Don was a 1957 graduate of Fairview High School where he enjoyed playing on the football team. He met the love of his life working in the shoe department of Elder Beerman's before beginning his family and a 30 year career in various positions for McCalls Dayton Press before retirement. In his spare time, Don enjoyed sports and had become very involved in the area BMX racing scene where he served as a turn marshal and track builder over a 20-year span. He also was a considered and avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns as well as enjoying his NASCAR on the weekends. Family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Funeral services will begin 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 also at the funeral home and conclude with procession to Woodland Cemetery, Dayton for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to at 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Don's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019