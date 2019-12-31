Home

GARDNER II, Donald Miles Fairfield - Beloved son of Norma Kathleen Lampl and the late Donald Miles Gardner. Loving father of Sunny (Brady) Hudkins, Alexander R. (Maggie) Gardner, and Bradley M. (Selena) Gardner. Dear brother of Ted (Sue) Gardner and the late Doug Gardner. Also survived by two grandchildren, Edward & Gwyneth Hudkins. Donald II passed away on December 23,2019 at the age of 64 years. Don Gardner loved motor sports, hunting, road trips and the outdoors. He was a Boy Scout and wrestled for the Fairfield High School wrestling team. He took great pride in his children, their spouses and his grandchildren.Services will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton,OH) assisting the family.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 31, 2019
