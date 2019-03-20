Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gerber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Gerber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Gerber Obituary
GERBER, Donald Allan 1929-2019 Oxford, Ohio. Donald Allan Gerber, 89, passed away on March 17, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. Don was born in Chicago on April 15, 1929 to the late George and Pearl Gerber. Don was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School, Miami University, and Xavier University. He was a retired Captain in the United States Marine Corps, serving his country honorably in the Korean War. Surviving are his wife Elizabeth (Betty) S. Gerber, son Stephen A. Gerber (Cynthia) brother Burton Lee Gerber, step-grandsons Donald A. Gentry (Niki), Christopher P. Jeter (Karen), great-grandchildren Macelyn and Hayden. Don was predeceased by his daughter, Catherine Ann Gerber. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.