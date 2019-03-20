|
GERBER, Donald Allan 1929-2019 Oxford, Ohio. Donald Allan Gerber, 89, passed away on March 17, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. Don was born in Chicago on April 15, 1929 to the late George and Pearl Gerber. Don was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School, Miami University, and Xavier University. He was a retired Captain in the United States Marine Corps, serving his country honorably in the Korean War. Surviving are his wife Elizabeth (Betty) S. Gerber, son Stephen A. Gerber (Cynthia) brother Burton Lee Gerber, step-grandsons Donald A. Gentry (Niki), Christopher P. Jeter (Karen), great-grandchildren Macelyn and Hayden. Don was predeceased by his daughter, Catherine Ann Gerber. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2019