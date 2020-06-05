GILLISPIE, Jr., Donald "Junie" Age 56, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly May 22, 2020, at Grandview Hospital. Survivors include; his wife Richelle Lewis-Gillispie; mother, Bertha Gillispie; sisters, Marsha Kelly & Donna Gillispie; brother, Charles; daughter, Robin Spears; sons, Donald III & Donavan Gillispie, Donavan Lewis (Monique), Arthur Knox; 3 granddaughters, 8 grandsons all of Dayton & Columbus Ohio, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at New Life In Christ Community Church, 17 Whitmore Ave, Dayton, OH 45417. Senior pastor Beverly Lee officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition; cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.