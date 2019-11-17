|
GOSS, Donald L. Of Kettering, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends. Don is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Beth (Andy); his grandchildren, Emma, Michael, and Joseph; his brothers, Neil (Betty) and Vern (Andrea); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kirk (Sandra). Don graduated from The Ohio State University (BS, Business Administration) and Miami University (MBA). Don was a Buckeye for life and he relished college football Saturdays. Don began his professional career at Delco Products and, later, he worked for NCR. Don retired from NCR, and during his tenure with the company, he traveled all over the US and the world. Don was very devoted to his family. We are grateful for his strength, unconditional love, mentoring, sense of humor, wisdom, and generous spirit. We will miss him. Curious by nature, Don was an avid reader and a life-long learner. You often spotted Don in libraries with books in hand. Don was kind, charitable, and steadfast in his faith. He was an active member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Don had a servant's heart. Over the course of his life, Don committed countless hours to charitable pursuits and worthy causes. He was humble enough to serve. In his final act of service, Don donated his body to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University for research. A Memorial Service for Don will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January, 11, 2020, at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio 45429. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmont Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019