GRAEF, Donald E. Age 72 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born and raised in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Patterson Cooperative High School and Wright State University. Don taught fifth grade at O.R. Edgington Elementary where he was able to share his passion for science and retired from Northmont City Schools after 30 years. During his tenure, he initiated an after school intramural program for basketball, track, and floor hockey. He also served as an advisor for safety patrol. In 1973, he was presented the Jaycee Outstanding Young Educator Award. During his son's school years, Don was a Cub Scout leader and merit badge counselor for Troop 246 in Englewood. He also coached Northmont S.A.Y. soccer. Don was an active member at Lutheran Church of Our Savior and Crossroads Railroad Club in Vandalia. He enjoyed gardening, snow-skiing, golfing, model railroading, spending time with his family and continued interest in science, history, and aviation. Don is survived by his wife of 38 years: Barbara (Jay), son: Jonathan (Amanda) Graef, sisters: Judy Walker, Doris Donnan, and Sharon (Jim) Wagner, sister- in-law: Christine (George) Cook, cousin: Debbie (Charlie) Peterson, granddog: Olive, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Gustave and Athlene Graef. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1st at 2:00 pm at Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Oakwood. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31st, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Savior or the Northmont Education Foundation. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary