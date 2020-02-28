|
GREEN, Donald R. Died February 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Sally (Vezina) Green; his daughter Laura (David Moore), daughter Jan (Kevin Boylan), son David (Elizabeth), son Robert (Theresa); his grandchildren David (Emily), Matthew M., Patrick (Millena), Jenny Sarah (Justin), Christina (Jim), and Matthew G; and 4 great grandchildren. Don was a graduate of The Ohio State University's School of Engineering. He was an active member of Temple Israel. He had a life long interest in planes. He owned and flew a Piper Cub airplane by the age of 13. He was interested in traveling, and spending time with his many good friends. His true passion, however, was his family. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020