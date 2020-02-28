Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Donald R. Died February 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Sally (Vezina) Green; his daughter Laura (David Moore), daughter Jan (Kevin Boylan), son David (Elizabeth), son Robert (Theresa); his grandchildren David (Emily), Matthew M., Patrick (Millena), Jenny Sarah (Justin), Christina (Jim), and Matthew G; and 4 great grandchildren. Don was a graduate of The Ohio State University's School of Engineering. He was an active member of Temple Israel. He had a life long interest in planes. He owned and flew a Piper Cub airplane by the age of 13. He was interested in traveling, and spending time with his many good friends. His true passion, however, was his family. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -