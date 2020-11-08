1/1
Donald GROSS
1930 - 2020
GROSS, Donald G. "Don"

90, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday morning, November 5, 2020. He was born in Dayton on April 27, 1930, the son of the late Walter and

Katherine (Kemp) Gross. Don worked in farming for many years as well as working as a custodian for Wittenberg University and Rockway School. He will be remembered for being a hard-working provider who enjoyed the simple things in life and working with his hands. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol L. (Rader) Gross; three children, Carolyn D. (Dail) Gracy, David Donald (Lori) Gross and Donna E. (John) Rowland; brother, Harold (Phyllis) Gross; grandchildren, Janelle (Scott) Rinehart, Bridget (David) Brown, Valerie (Jason) Ryder, Hillary (Jordan) Justice, Helen Gross, Katelyn Gross, Renee (Dan) Smith, and Joseph (Chayna) Rowland; step-granddaughter, Sarah (Matt)

Wilhelm; ten great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Catherine Louise (Paul) Cripe; brother and sister-in-law, Walter Clark (Dorothy) Gross Jr.; nephew, Jimmy Gross; and niece, Laura Jean Gross. Don's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tad Hobert presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com



Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
