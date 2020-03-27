|
|
HAMROCK, Sr., Donald I. 99, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at , after a brave fight with kidney cancer. He was born in Dayton Ohio to Hugo and Hazel Hamrock., and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years Jeanne Hamrock(Eagle). Donald was a Veteran of WW II, and served as a marine in Guam, receiving medals for Victory, American theater, pacific theater, Good Conduct and Rota Occupation. After the war, he worked for 45 years at WPAFB as the director of recreation, base restaurant manager, and manager of the Officers Club. He was recognized by the department of the Air Force an received the outstanding civilian career service award. He also served as the President of the AAU, and was on the board of the Dayton Industrial athletic association. He was an avid golfer, and loved to play cards. He is survived by his daughter, Sharene Hamrock of Pebble Beach Ca, son Donald Hamrock Jr of Kettering Ohio, daughter Darlene Hamrock of Atlanta, Ga, Grandson Chip Virnig of San Franciso, Ca, granddaughter Jacqueline Sullivan of Asheville, NC, and special friend Sandra Kelly of Kettering, Ohio, a blessing brought to him the last 3 years of his life. A small service is being held March 27th at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel in Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020