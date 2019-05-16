HANDWERKER, Sr., Donald R. Age 57 of Medway, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1962 to the late William and Audrey Handwerker. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son, Joey. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Handwerker; children, Donny (Jennifer) Handwerker, Jr., Kristy (John Jr.) Cochran, Chania Handwerker, Tiffany Handwerker, Raymond (Whitney) Gitzinger and Tabitha Gitzinger; grandchildren, Vivian R. Cochran and Vandal S. Gitzinger; siblings, William Handwerker, Jr.; James Handwerker, Gerald Handwerker, Thomas Handwerker and Amber (Todd) Ott; mother-in-law, Karen Gitzinger; father-in-law, John "Bull" Gitzinger, Sr.; brother-in-law, John Gitzinger Jr; sister-in-law, Bernice (Jeff) Garrison; brother-in-law, Joe (Teena) Gitzinger and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Don was always looking out for others and would help anyone he could. He worked hard every day. Don cherished his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking, building things by hand and loved to watch racing, especially at Kil Kare. Don was a great dad and was our "Rock". Family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene, 4400 Osborne Rd., Medway, OH 45341. To share a memory of Don or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary