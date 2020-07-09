HARRIS, Donald P. Age 89, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at West Chester Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 31, 1931, the son of Paul and Florence (Sroufe) Harris and was a 1949 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. Mr. Harris was a veteran of the United States Air Force, Airman First Class, having served during the Korean War. On December 26, 1956, in St. Stephen Church he married Annette Baxter. Don worked for the City of Hamilton Utilities Department for 32 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Ann Church. Mr. Harris had been active in bowling leagues at Coleman Lanes, enjoyed fishing, and horseshoe pitching. Survivors include his wife, Annette; four children, Nancy Harris, Diane (Bill) Kugler, David (Betsy) Harris, and Steve Harris; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Bob) McCurdy, Danielle (Guy) McMickle, Cindi (Tony Goins) Bowling, Kevin Harris, Ryan (Jamie) Harris, Jarrett (Taylor Caster) Kugler, Justin Kugler, Nathan Harris; six great-grandchildren: Justine, Sharon, A.J., Olivia, Allie and Megan; and two sisters, Lorraine Renners and Mary Ann Garrod. Don was a loving, caring man who was always smiling! He spent many years working for the City of Hamilton and giving back to his community by volunteering many times in his life. He was happiest when he was boating, fishing, hunting and spending time with family. He had a love of airplanes and enjoyed going to radio controlled air shows, visiting airfields to see war-time planes and sharing stories from his military times. In his younger days, he loved to go to auctions and bring home boxes of "treasures" some of which his wife Annette is still going through. He would purchase used or damaged bicycles and repair them like new, so all of the kids and grandkids always had a bike from "Grandpa"! He loved to listen to music and was a good dancer. We always chuckled as he would blast Patsy Cline, "Crazy" and want to dance with "Grandma" who would be holding her ears because she hated that song. He loved to tease people and make us all laugh. Don has earned his place in Heaven and will truly be missed here on earth. Many thanks to all of the staff at Fairfield Place for taking care of him abruptly at an unprecedented time when family was not able to see him or assist with his care. Thanks also to U.C. West Chester Hospital and Hospice of Cincinnati staff and Fairfield EMS for incredible care and support for Don and our family. Our thanks continue for all of those who have offered support, prayers, love and caring thoughts for our family in these trying times. Visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 AM Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Prayers will be offered in funeral home at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM Friday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant (masks are mandatory to attend Mass). Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Due to family floral allergies, memorial donations may be made to the Greg Vaughn Scholarship Fund through Badin High School. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com