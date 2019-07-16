Home

HART, Donald R. Age 88, of Fletcher, OH passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Tom Zechman. Burial will be at the convenience of the family In Fletcher Cemetery. Memorial donations In memory of Don may be made to Pilot Dogs, Inc. 625 W. Town St., Columbus, Ohio 43215 or at www.pilotdogs.org. Suber-Shively Funeral Home is serving the family.
